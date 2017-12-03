Narendra Modi in Bharuch: PM paints doomsday scenario for Congress in Gujarat, invokes BJP’s UP civic polls win

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Baruch on Sunday. (Image: ANI)

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bharuch on Sunday. After registering a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, BJPs eyes are all set on registering a similar win in poll-bound Gujarat, which will be going to polls on December 9 and 14 respectively. Besides, PM Modi will also inaugurate a Swaminarayan sect hospital. Prime Minister is expected to address a total of seven rallies today and tomorrow. While addressing the gathering at Bharuch, PM Modi attacked the Congress by saying that there is no way left for Congress to escape now. He further said that to remain in power, Congress strategy has been to divide people on the lines of caste and community. Pointing towards UP Civic Polls success, PM Modi said that Congress was wiped out in the local elections as people of UP know them well and so do people of Gujarat.

He further said when there were floods in Banaskantha, Congress leaders were busy saving their leader for Rajya Sabha poll in Bengaluru. He added, the same leader is at the top-most position and was unable to work for the successful implementation of Narmada.Further speaking about development, Prime Minister said that if you notice the districts which have rapidly developed under BJP government, the names of Muslim populated districts, Bharuch and Kutch would come up. Further, taking a dig at Congress, Prime Minister said that Congress is envious of BJP.

He added they have been opposing initiatives like Bullet train because they themselves could not take this forward. Speaking about law and order situation in Bharuch, he said, when Congress was in power, curfews and violence was common but BJP has changed this. Adding that, the change is not only in Bharuch but all over Gujarat. On Saturday PM Modi had interacted with workers of BJP Mahila Morcha in Gujarat. “During my interaction with women BJP Karyakartas from Gujarat, we discussed issues like boosting handicrafts in Kutch, boosting voter turnout and the growth trajectory of Gujarat over the last two decades,” Modi said in a tweet.