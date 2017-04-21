Narendra Modi impact: BJP goes from zero to hero in Latur, wins 38 seats in bastion of late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 38 seats in Latur Municipal Corporation elections. (Source: PTI)

In a major blow to Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conquered Latur by winning as many as 38 seats in the Latur Municipal Corporation elections as reported by ibn Lokmat TV. On the other hand, Congress managed to win just 26 seats. The Narendra Modi impact is clearly visible in the result even as Amit Shah’s strategy ensured the victory on the ground. The poll may be local, but its ramifications are definitely pan-India due to its immense nature. BJP had not won any seats in Latur in 2012 and yet came out tops by a convincing margin this time. In the 2012 Latur Municipal Corporation elections, Congress had won just 49 wards while the NCP bagged 13 and Shiv Sena emerged victorious in 6 wards.

What is more worrying for Congress is that the party’s popularity is decreasing hugely in this region that was virtually its own in every way. Latur is the bastion of two former Chief Ministers of the state. Both late Vilasrao Deshmukh, as well as Ashok Chavan, hailed from Latur. Polling for LMC was conducted on April 19th and the fate of many as 407 candidates was at stake. According to the figures given by india.com, Latur has 2.78 lakh voters and it recorded 60 percent voting this time. Apart from Congress, this year’s election was also a major jolt for both the Shiv Sena as well as NCP. While the Sena failed to open its account, NCP has managed to secure only one seat in Latur.

