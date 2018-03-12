Narendra Modi hosts Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi Live: PM, French President to inaugurate solar plant in Mirzapur, take boat ride on Ganga

Narendra Modi hosts Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi Live: President Macron is visiting India and had met with PM Modi on Saturday.

Narendra Modi hosts Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi today. PM Modi and President Macron will also inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district. Both the leaders are also scheduled to visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre. They will also visit Assi ghat. The main attraction will be a boat ride on river Ganga. While President Macron will fly back to Delhi thereafter, PM Modi will flag off Varanasi-Patna intercity train from Manduadih railway station. PM Modi will also address a public rally.

President Macron is visiting India and had met with PM Modi on Saturday. They had a discussion over Indo-French trade and nuclear plants. The French president also praised India’s efforts towards moving towards renewable energy and also announced an additional investment of 700 million euro to reduce use of fossil fuels. He also lauded India’s efforts towards making the International Solar Alliance a reality. Notably, Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi. Earlier, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visited Varanasi with the Prime Minister.

Track Live Updates of Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi

9:38 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate this solar plant in Mirzapur.

9:35 AM: Latest visual from Varanasi

9:31 AM: Preparations are underway in Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a visit to these places today.