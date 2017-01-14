Mahatma Gandhi will be removed from currency as well, Modi a bigger brand: Anil Vij, Haryana Minister

Anil Vij added that Mahatma Gandhi would gradually be removed from the currency notes as well. (ANI)

Haryana’s cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi on the Khadi Udyog calendar and said that it was a good idea to replace the later as the PM had a bigger brand image. He further shocked with his statements and said that since the time the Gandhi name has been associated with Khadi, the industry has been sinking down. He added that since the time the Indian currency has embraced Mahatma Gandhi’s picture its value had gone down. Vij added that Mahatma Gandhi would gradually be removed from the currency notes as well. This one of the many controversial statements given by Vij in the past.

Earlier on Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi was replaced on the covers of the KVIC 2017 wall calendars and table diaries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The calendars and diaries published by the Khadi Village Industries commission saw PM Modi’s pictures, which comes as a major surprise to many. According to IANS, most of the employees were shocked to see the photo of the PM in the same iconic charkha pose as the Father of the nation. Reports suggest that the employees at the KVIc who were shocked at the development observed a silent protest at the Vile Parle headquarters during the lunch hours on Thursday. The employees were seen gathering and praying to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and wore black bands over their mouths as a sign of protest. Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi’s own family, Tushar Gandhi said that the charkha on the KVIC calendar and diary was a photographic prop and was a planned strategy to gain credibility.

Meanwhile, KVIC Chairman Vinay Saxena told reporters that the case was not unusual as there have been certain deviations in the past. Saxena told IANS that there was no question of ignoring him as the entire khadi industry was based on his philosophy. Although Saxena added that PM Modi was the Khadi’s biggest brand ambassador and his vision matched that of the KVIC. He added that PM Modi’s idea of ‘Make in India’ was the same as theirs, which was to make villages self-sufficient. He had gone on to say that PM Modi was also a youth icon.