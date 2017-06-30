Narendra Modi Gujarat visit Live Updates: PM inaugurates water projects at Modasa

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Prime Minister Modi will today inaugurate first-of-its-kind Textiles India 2017 Summit in Gandhinagar. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Prime Minister Modi will today inaugurate first-of-its-kind Textiles India 2017 Summit in Gandhinagar. PM Modi had said that he was delighted to welcome all those taking part in the mega event. The Prime Minister said that the central government was undertaking several initiatives to support the textiles sector, which PM Modi said was a source of employment for several Indians. Apart from this, PM Modi will dedicate water supply schemes based on Vatrak, Mazum and Meswo Dams at Modasa. PM Modi yesterday held a glittering roadshow in Rajkot. This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to his native state this year. The trip assumes significance as Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat later this year. While addressing a gathering during centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi sent a stern message to cow vigilantes saying killing in the name of cow protection won’t be tolerated and exhorted people not to take law into their hands.

11:17 am: : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two water projects in Gujarat’s Modasa

11:15 am: PM Modi will inaugurate the Textiles India 2017 Summit. We are delighted to welcome all those taking part in the Summit, the Prime Minister said. He said that government of India is undertaking several initiatives to support the textiles sector, which is a source of employment for several Indians.

11:10 am: In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate the integrated sports and entertainment Arena Project.

11:05 am: On 30th morning, there would be the dedication of water supply schemes based on Vatrak, Mazum & Meswo Dams at Modasa, PM Modi had said.

11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at inauguration ceremony of two water projects in Gujarat’s Modasa; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present.