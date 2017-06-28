Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: As Rajkot gets ready, check out PM agenda, schedule and arrangements in 5 brief points

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat that will start from Thursday, preparations are in full swing to welcome PM. (PTI)

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat that will start from Thursday, preparations are in full swing to welcome PM. Prime Minister will be in the state to attend a grand function at the Race Course ground in Rajkot on June 29. The entire city is being decorated and there is a mood of celebrations among the people. The state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday took to Twitter and said, “The entire Rajkot city is in festive mood with stunning decorations ahead of the visit of PM Shri Narendra Modi.”

The entire #Rajkot city is in festive mood with stunning decorations ahead of the visit of PM Shri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/r666j8Dyza — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 28, 2017

This will be Modi’s fourth visit this year to the poll-bound state, where Assembly elections are slated to take place by the year-end. Check out below PM Narendra Modi agenda, schedule:

1. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja held a review meeting with Rajkot District collector, city Police Commissioner and Rajkot Municipal Commissioner in order to review the security arrangements

2. PM will distribute aids and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang (specially-abled) people at a grand function and that this will be country’s biggest camp in terms of the number of beneficiaries.

3. After the event, PM would reach Aaji dam in the evening to “welcome the water of river Narmada”

You May Also Like To Watch This:



4. PM would lead a road-show from Aaji dam up to the city airport late evening. The eight kilometer road-show will end at the airport from where, the PM would go straight to Gandhinagar. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel are likely to join Modi during the road show.

5. As many as 30 IPS officers have been given the task to supervise security arrangements in the city. “Security has been beefed up in the city and over 8,000 policemen, including the State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel have been deployed in the city. He further added, three IG-level officers, 27 IPS officials, 65 Deputy SPs, 150 police inspectors, 500 sub-inspectors and 15 companies of SRP will guard the city.