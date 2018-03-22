Narendra Modi govt inventing story on data theft to divert attention from death of 39 Indian: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a stinging attack against the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said it invented a story on data theft by the Congress to divert attention from the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. (PTI)

Launching a stinging attack against the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said it invented a story on data theft by the Congress to divert attention from the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. The Congress president also accused the government of baiting the media. “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” he said on Twitter. The Congress has been accusing the government of managing headlines to deflect the country’s focus from the multi-crore PNB bank scam, the dilution of provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and questions being raised by the families of those killed in Iraq.

Adding to the chorus of Congress criticism, the party’s communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the government had lied to the families of the 39 Indians about their loved ones being alive even after evidence suggested they were killed years ago. He also asked why the Modi government “misled” the country for four years on the killing of 39 Indians after their kidnapping in Mosul of Iraq. “Families ask questions – Why did Modi Government and Sushmaji mislead them for 4 yrs? Why does the Government not reveal the date of death? What evidence did the EAM have of them being alive for all these years? Why is Government not agreeable to compensating the families? “Another lie, Another spin exposed as truth unravels on Mosul Tragedy. All 39 Indians had died years ago as the evidence and witnesses suggested and corroborated now by Martyrs Foundation. Yet Modi Government lied, duped and deceived the families and the Nation!” Surjewala said.