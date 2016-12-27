Narendra Modi government will ‘spare no effort to secure’ release of abducted Kerala priest, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday assured that the Narendra Modi government will ‘spare no effort to secure’ release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, also known as Father Tommy George, from the captivity. (Express Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday assured that the Narendra Modi government will ‘spare no effort to secure’ release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, also known as Father Tommy George, from the captivity. “Have seen the video from Father Tom; We’ve spared no effort & we’ll spare no effort to secure his release from captivity,” Swaraj said. Father Tom, a Catholic priest from Kerala, who was abducted in Yemen in March this year, had posted a video on social media platforms appealing the central government and Pope Francis to secure his release. “If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered as of much value,” he had said in the video. Fatther Tom also alleged not enough efforts were being made to free him because, as an Indian, he was “not considered of much value”. “My captors have made many contacts with the Government of India to get me released… President and Prime Minister of India. I am very sad that nothing has been done seriously in my regard,” he had said. The veracity of the video could not be independently verified. It was also not known when it was shot, according to The Indian Express report.

Addressing “fellow Christians”, he said, “Nothing has been done by Pope Francis or the Bishop of Abu Dhabi to get me released, in spite of contact being made by my captors… Dear Pope Francis, dear Holy Father, as a father please take care of my life. I am very much depressed. My health is deteriorating,” he said.

The priest said a news reporter, abducted in the Middle East, was released as she was from France. “I am from India and not considered… Dear people, I pray (to) you all, ask you all, beg you all to do your might to help me to save my life. I need hospitalisation soon. Please come to my help quickly,” said a frail-looking Uzhunnalil, who appeared to be reading from a text.

Earlier, Swaraj had informed Parliament that PM Modi had spoken to various countries through which contacts could be established in Yemen. Stating that it takes time to secure the release of people who are held captive, she had asked MPs to have “faith” in the government’s efforts to trace the abducted priest.

Father Uzhunnalil was abducted in March by Islamic State operatives, when they attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.