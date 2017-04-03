Narendra Modi government trying to oust Tripura Govt: CPI-M leader Bijan Dhar

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Bijan Dhar. (Facebook)

Tripura’s ruling CPI-M has alleged that BJP’s central ministers were spreading misinformation about the Left Front government in the state in a bid to dislodge it. “BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) central ministers visiting Tripura almost every week provide imaginary ‘facts’ (about) the Left Front government,” Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Bijan Dhar said on Sunday evening.

“The central ministers’ slandering is part of their efforts to dislodge the Left government unethically,” Dhar told the media, adding there was an attempt “to build an economic blockade” against Tripura.

Dhar said the party’s state committee decided on Saturday and Sunday to campaign against the central government’s undemocratic steps over the coming months.

“After the victory in Uttar Pradesh, some leaders can dream that they can wash away Tripura’s Left parties. This is a distant dream only,” the CPI-M state Secretary said.

“When the CPI-M has been demanding 200 days of work in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), the BJP government is trying to scuttle the scheme.”

He accused the BJP of trying to break other political parties. The BJP, however, hit back.

“How the Left Front runs its government in Tripura through illegal means was proved by the judgement of the Supreme Court which cancelled the jobs of 10,323 government teachers,” BJP state President Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters on Monday.

The BJP leader said central ministers including Radha Mohan Singh and J.P. Nadda highlighted the failure of the state government in many sectors and non-utilization and misuse of central funds.