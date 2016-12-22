Narendra Modi government to launch Google toilet locator today; check it out

In a move to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ as well as ‘Digital India’, the central government has come up with Google toilet locator that will help people locate toilets. (Reuters Image)

In a move to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ as well as ‘Digital India’ dream, the central government has come up with Google toilet locator that will help people locate toilets. Finding a toilet is indeed a problem, especially for women. Suppressing the urge to defecate can be detrimental to one’s body, according to medical guidelines. But people across the country, especially the women, face this trouble on daily basis. To ease the inconvenience, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu is set to launch the Google toilet locator today. According to reports the government is aiming to launch a full–fledged App and back-end has been going on. So far, data on location of 2 lakh toilets has been gathered and it will look to integrate data on all public toilets — even those in private buildings — with Google maps. When launched, the app will have additional features such as cleanliness ratings, whether the toilet is of western or Indian style, or if it is free or paid. For now, the Google toilet locator will have details on just the location of all toilets in NCR-Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, to be followed by other states soon, The Indian Express report said.

Notably, Punjab-based IAS officer Vipul Ujwal gave the Ministry of Urban Development the idea of a Swachh Bharat toilet locator app more than a year ago, the report stated.

Earlier this year, Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had launched an app that helps locate a toilet nearest to one’s current location as well as allows users to rate the quality and upkeep of public toilets in Delhi. The ‘Find x Toilet’ mobile app uses GPS to find nearby publicly accessible toilets. Once the nearest toilet is located/selected then the app will provide the shortest route to exact location of the selected toilet, according to the report. Anybody can also write a review on existing facilities available at the toilets. This will provide users with convenience of locating clean toilets nearby, he had said. Users of this app can also add toilets that are not already listed, for the benefit of others, he added.