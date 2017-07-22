Narendra Modi government stops Lalu Yadav VIP culture cruise, scraps direct access to Patna airport tarmac

While Rabri Devi has served as Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav has served as Chief Minister of Bihar and Union Railway Minister. (PTI)

The Narendra Modi drive against VIP culture is alive and ticking. This time it has hit a former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav and scrapped a privilege that he has been enjoying till now. Ashok Gajapati Raju led Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday stopped Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, and wife Rabri Devi’s ‘privilege’ of direct access to Patna airport tarmac, ANI reported. Under the privilege, both the leaders were allowed to take their vehicles to the runway. While Rabri Devi has served as Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav has served as Chief Minister of Bihar and Union Railway Minister. However, currently, the two leaders hold no constitutional post.

Here’s Civil Aviation Ministry’s letter directing the denial of access to Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi

The ban comes at a time when Lalu Yadav family is facing a number of corruption cases against them. Yadav, his son Tejashwi, and wife Rabri Devi are currently under CBI scanner for their alleged role in a corruption case during former’s regime as Union Railway Minister.