Narendra Modi government set to keep a record of lynching incidents in India

Lynching incidents in India: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the central agency that keeps a record of crime data from across the country every year, is now mulling to collect detailed data on lynchings that have happened across India as well, Indian Express reported on Sunday. If the plan gets approval from the Union Home Ministry, the NCRB will collect country-wide data on lynching incidents annually, and record causes and analyse reasons for the same. Speaking to the Express, NCRB Director Ish Kumar revealed that a meeting was held on Tuesday, adding that these were still initial stages of the plan. With so many lynching incidents being reported from across the country, there is no organised data available with the centre to tell the exact number of lynchings those took place. “With so much going on, we thought it would be prudent to collect authentic data on lynchings across the country and analyse the reasons that actually lead to murderous behaviour by mobs.

This, we hope, will help policymakers come up with cogent solutions for such ghastly incidents. Data is the first step to the formation of policy on any subject,” an NCRB official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. An NCRB source revealed to Indian Express that the bureau is writing to various states to know if they have such data available to them. The NCRB will first like to check the feasibility of the data collection. Once the probability is checked, a proposal would be prepared and put up before the Home Ministry, which would give approval for the addition of a new proforma.