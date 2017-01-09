Narendra Modi government is trying to overcome demonetisation ‘blunder’, says Robert Vadra

Terming the demonetisation as ‘unplanned and unthought process’, Vadra said, “The Govt seems to have reached its levels of desperation to overcome the initial blunder it created.”. (IE Photo)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the face-off between petrol pump owners and the ruling dispensation at the centre. Terming the demonetisation as ‘unplanned and unthought process’, Vadra said, “The Govt seems to have reached its levels of desperation to overcome the initial blunder it created.” “First government offered sops to push people to use Debit/Credit cards, and when people started using more of cashless means, now lack of coordination with banks and their policies is forcing petrol pump owners to adopt these drastic steps.. what was the whole meaning to offer 0.75 % discount and then the banks start charging MDR 1% from petrol pumps? I dont see any rational, do you?” Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Earlier Petrol pumps have deffered their decision not to accept payments through debit and credit cards starting Monday to January 13. Union Minister Dharmendra Prasad’s statement provided some respite to people who were left bewildered after petrol pumps’ announcement. The minister has said that the government is negotiating with banks and oil marketing companies to arrive at an acceptable solution.

BJP, meanwhile, has hit back at Vadra, saying that “Robert Vadra is deeply affected by this black money drive.” “The entire family is in a state of crisis,” BJP spokesman G. V. L. Narsimha Rao said.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association president Anurag Narain had earlier announced that Petrol Pumps will not accept digital payments following Sunday midnight. The announcement came in the wake of the announcement by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank that an extra 1% fee would be levied on petrol pumps. Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers echoed the Delhi Petrol Association’s concern. However, for now, people looking to go the e-cash way to make payments for fuel will not be facing any difficulties, at least till the 13th.

In an attempt to promote cash-less transactions post demonetisation, the government had waived the MDR on fuel purchase for consumers, but following the expiry of the 50-day window, the banks decided to levy MDR on petrol pump owners. In their letter to Jaitley, the All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association stated that as had been no mention of passing the charge to consumers, the dealers would sustain a loss.

Vadra has been vehement against the demonetisation move. Earlier, he had criticised the Narendra Modi government questioning its ‘experiment’ on people of country to ‘prove itself correct’ even as he expressed concerns for people suffering due to demonetisation. “For how long & how much more will the Government experiment on us, to try & prove itself correct? Now, deposits of more than Rs. 5,000 of demonetised currency note, will be allowed only once, till December 30 & that too with an explanation. It has has turned financial institutes to interrogation offices,” Vadra had posted on Facebook.