Modi government is like Mohammed bin Tughlaq regime, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said government is confused and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh rightly pointed out that demonetisation is a case of monumental mismanagement. (Reuters)

Likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Mohammad bin Tughlaq, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said every new announcement on demonetisation has created confusion in the minds of the public. “It is like Mohammad bin Tughlaq’s government, as everyday they are creating confusion among the people and the public is harassed, particularly by the issuing of new orders without thinking or any vision,” he said.

“Ultimately, the people of this country are suffering and the government has failed to implement its policies. They are perturbed and are issuing such orders,” he added.

Kharge said government is confused and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh rightly pointed out that demonetisation is a case of monumental mismanagement.

You may also like to watch this:

Tughlaq, who ruled over Delhi in the 14th century, acquired notoriety for controversially shifting the capital of the Sultanate from Delhi to Daulatabad and for introducing non-precious metal currency, which backfired on him.

In a huge U-turn, the Reserve Bank of India withdrew its rule issued Monday that imposed restrictions on deposits of old notes worth more than Rs 5,000 before December 30, after being vilified for it.

Now, deposits more than Rs 5,000 in old notes will be allowed until December 30, but only to KYC-compliant accounts, the RBI said.