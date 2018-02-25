Narendra Modi government forms ‘Niti forum’ for inclusive growth of Northeast

Union minister Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

A special Niti forum has been created to accelerate the central government’s efforts to spur inclusive growth in the northeastern region of the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today. He said the Niti forum for the Northeast would have its secretariat office in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). “The exclusive Niti Aayog forum will work to identify constraints that stand in the way of achieving accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the eight states of the Northeast region,” the minister told PTI.

It would recommend suitable interventions for addressing the identified constraints, he said. The forum would also be tasked to review the status of developmental works in the Northeast, according to the DoNER minister. The forum will be co-chaired by the vice chairman of the Niti Aayog and the DoNER minister.

Its members include secretaries in the ministries of road transport and highways, railways, power, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, new and renewable energy, health and family welfare, human resource development and environment, forest and climate change.

The chief secretaries of all the eight states of the region will also be its members. Secretary, North East Council (NEC) will be Member Secretary, while Joint Secretary (North East) in MHA and several other experts from other fields will also be members.