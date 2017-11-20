Narendra Modi government effects major bureaucratic reshuffle, appoints 20 joint secretaries across departments

Centre on Monday effected a significant bureaucratic reshuffle appointing 20 joint secretaries across various departments. (Photo: Reuters)

Centre on Monday effected a significant bureaucratic reshuffle appointing 20 joint secretaries across various departments. An order issued by the Department of Personnel and training (DoPT) said that Anuj Sharma and Dharma Reddy Alla have been appointed joint secretaries in the Home Ministry. Both of them are 1991 IAS batch officers of Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES). The order read that joint secretary (JS) in the Home Ministry IAS officer V Shashank Shekhar has been transferred to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in the same capacity. IAS officer Rajeev Singh Thakur has been appointed as joint secretary in the Department of Defence. Ravi Kant, joint secretary, Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, has also been sent to the Department of Defence. Of the 20 officers shifted from one department to another in the bureaucratic rejig, 10 are from Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and the rest from other services.

The order further said that a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Railway Accounts Service Hari Prasad Pudi will take the position of joint secretary in the Department of Ex-servicemen. Indian Engineering Service officer Kumar Vinay Pratap will be joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, the order said. According to the order, IAS officers Kamran Rizvi and Sachin Sinha have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Rural Development and Department of School Education and Literacy respectively. Pankaj Rag, joint secretary in Ministry of Culture, from now on will be sitting in the Sports Ministry. Sushil Kumar Singla and Sanjay Kumar Sinha will occupy the positions of JS in Department of Land Resources and Department of Higher Education respectively.

Internal Revenue Service officer Shravan Kumar will be JS in the Culture Ministry, Anant Swarup will be the joint secretary in Department of Commerce and Jatindra Nath Swain has been appointed as Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India (JS level) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Senior bureaucrats Anoop Srivastava will be JS and financial adviser in the Department of Space, Keshav Chandra, joint secretary (logistics), Department of Commerce and P Shakil Ahamed will be senior executive director/OSD in Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. Sanjay Rastogi will be handling (handlooms) Textile Industry as development commissioner. IAS officer Sundeep Kumar Nayak has been appointed managing director, NCDCI, under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.