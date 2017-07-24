Narendra Modi government approves construction of 30,000 affordable houses on private land

The Centre today approved construction of 30,000 houses for the urban poor on private land in Maharashtra’s Sholapur, the first such project to be taken up on private land under PMAY(U). (Reuters)

The Centre today approved construction of 30,000 houses for the urban poor on private land in Maharashtra’s Sholapur, the first such project to be taken up on private land under PMAY(U). The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry also gave nod to central assistance of Rs 450 crore for the project under the Centre’s flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an official release said. An Inter-ministerial Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), chaired by HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, approved this first of its kind affordable housing project on private land after detailed discussions with the officials of the Maharashtra government, it said. Raynagar Cooperative Housing Federation, Sholapur had submitted a proposal to build 30,000 houses for its members comprising beedi and textile workers and other urban poor belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at a cost of Rs 1,811 crore under PMAY(U).

The state government after due examination agreed to provide an assistance of Rs 300 crore for the same and forwarded the proposal to the ministry in March last year. Last month, then Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu had said that the scope of the scheme would be extended to private lands, a move aimed to give momentum to affordable housing in urban areas. The Narendra Modi government’s scheme, which aims to provide houses to all poor by 2022, was so far applicable to affordable housing projects built on lands belonging to the state or municipal corporations. The ownership of land area of 189 hectares is with the federation which acquired it for building the houses. It will be the implementing agency, the release said, adding all the proposed beneficiaries have been AADHAR linked.

The state officials informed the CSMC that the cost of each dwelling unit of Rs 6,03,777 has been determined in a transparent manner and with central and state assistance. The delivery price would be Rs 3,53,777 per house, the release said. The State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC), set up under PMAY(U), will oversee the implementation of the project. Today’s approval for affordable housing project on private land under PMAY(U) is expected to trigger more such projects on private lands under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component of PMAY(U), the release said. Central assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh for each beneficiary is provided under this component. The CSMC, in its 24th meeting today approved construction of 2,84,803 more affordable houses for urban poor under PMAY (U), the highest number approved in a single meeting of the CSMC.

Total cost of these houses to be built in six states is Rs 16,407 crore for which central assistance of Rs 4,272 crore has been approved, the release said. Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 2,25,245 houses, Uttar Pradesh 23,322, Tamil Nadu 15,374, Manipur 10,392, Assam 9,767 and Meghalaya 703.