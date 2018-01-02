Narendra Modi government appoints former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy National Security Advisor

Modi Governmnet today appointed former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy National Security Advisor. (Twitter/ PIB)

In a major development, PM Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday appointed former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy National Security Advisor. Khanna will now report to Ajit Doval, who is the 5th and current National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajinder Khanna had headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed period of two-year. His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Khanna has been appointed as the Deputy NSA on re-employment and on a contractual basis, according to the order issued by the personnel ministry. Presently, Khanna is serving as the Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat.

It is for the first time when both the NSA the and Deputy NSA are from intelligence agency background. Doval, a former Indian Police Service officer, retired as chief of Intelligence Bureau, country’s internal intelligence agency, in January 2005. Doval was India’s main negotiator with the hijackers of the Indian Airlines plane IC-814 that was taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan in 1999.

Neighbourhood Studies prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. The National Security Council, headed by the prime minister, is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is its secretary.

Khanna joined RAW in 1978. He was the first chief of RAW who was directly recruited into the Research and Analysis Service (RAS) cadre. The newly appointed deputy NSA is considered as the founder and driving force of the counter-terrorism unit in RAW and is said to be an expert on terrorism.