Narendra Modi government announces ‘My love steel Idea’ challenge; here’s how to win Rs 10 lakh

Now, you can earn Rs 10 lakh with just one innovative idea. Yes, you heard it right. There is no scheme or catch here. (Image: IE)

Now, you can earn Rs 10 lakh with just one innovative idea. Yes, you heard it right. There is no scheme or catch here. Actually, the Narendra Modi government has come up with a challenge, which will provide you with an opportunity to win Rs 10 lakh. Named, ‘My love steel Idea,’ is an innovative challenge, which will focus on the steel industry. To win this challenge, you will have to write 500 words about your idea. There are no restrictions and this challenge is open for everyone – ranging from a common man, professional to an Indian startup. As given on the website, the start day of the challenge was 15 November. The main prize will be of Rs 5 lakh, which will be given to the best idea out of the given entries, besides, there will be two additional prizes. For the second and third most innovative idea, a prize of 3 lakhs and 2 lakhs will be given.

Moreover, to win the challenge, you will have to tell that how can the Steel Ministry help you in this process. As always, Modi government has focussed on the betterment and development of the common man, and with this challenge, the government is again providing an opportunity for a common man to excel. So, if you are planning to start up a steel business, and are having a fair idea about the steel industry, its deployment and commercialization of the new product, here is this challenge for you. To win the challenge, your 500 words should cover the following points:

– How to implement the plan?

– What will be the unique selling point?

– Which category of customers will it be addressing? Who will be the future customers?

– How do you want to use the steel?

– How to use the resultant product generated from your plan?

How to apply:

– Go to MyGov web portal -http://www.mygov.in/

– Click on #myLOVESTEELIdea- Innovation challenge option, which will be on the portal.

– To register yourself, you will have to click on the participant link.

Before participating in the challenge, go through the guidelines. The last date for submission is 16 December. The idea also focusses on promoting the governments initiative of Start-Up India, Stand-Up India.