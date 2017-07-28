Narendra Modi government announces ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each for Assam flood victims

The Centre today announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in flood-related cases in Assam this year.(Reuters)

The Centre today announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in flood-related cases in Assam this year. As many as 79 people lost their lives in the devastating floods, eight of them in Guwahati. The prime minister also announced compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the people injured in the floods, an official release said here. “Prime Minister’s Office requested Government of Assam to furnish details of fund requirement along with list incorporating the names of deceased, their next of kin and seriously injured persons with their complete postal address,” the statement said. A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central team visited Assam on July 25 to assess flood damage.

“The team has completed the assessment and will soon submit its report with recommendations to the Government of India for early release of fund to tackle the flood damages in Assam,” the statement added.