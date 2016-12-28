Narendra Modi gets surprise compliment from Mulayam Singh Yadav; says SP to fight UP polls alone

Snubbing his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was appeared not averse to an alliance with Congress for UP Assembly polls, Yadav categorically ruled out any possible alliance between SP and other parties. (PTI image)

In a surprise compliment paid by Mulayam Singh Yadav to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Samajwadi Party Patriarch on Wednesday said the PM has overcome a lot before becoming what he is today. “PM Modi is man of humble background,” Yadav said. Snubbing his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was appeared not averse to an alliance with Congress for UP Assembly polls, Yadav categorically ruled out any possible alliance between SP and other parties. With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are around the corner, Yadav said, “The party which wins UP elections, goes on to win Delhi (Lok Sabha).” Addressing the party workers, Yadav said, “elections will be held before February 28 in 2017.” “We have declared list of 325 candidates for upcoming 2017 assembly polls, 78 seats still remain,” Yadav said adding that name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon. Yadav also criticised BJP for not fulfilling its promise and it will be taught lesson over demonetisation.

Notably, Akhilesh had earlier said a combine of SP and Congress can win over 300 seats in the 403-member House, but firmly ruled out any tie-up with BSP.

Yadav’s statement came just days after BSP supremo Mayawati claimed that BJP was exerting pressure on SP chief and his family through Enforcement Directorate, I-T department and CBI through disproportionate assets cases, and “other weaknesses” to join hands with Congress to divide Muslim votes and stop BSP from coming to power. “Keeping in mind the chances of BSP coming to power in UP, it is being said BJP is showing threat of central government agencies like ED, I-T and CBI to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family in connection with DA cases and other shortcomings to divide Muslim vote,” she said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had appointed controversial Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati as the party’s national secretary.

Prajapati, who was initially in the fulcrum of controversy between Shivpal and Akhilesh, is the Cabinet minister holding the Transport portfolio department in the UP government. Akhilesh had reportedly sacked the leader after complaints in September. Prajapati is considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.