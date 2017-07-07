Narendra Modi G20 Summit 2017: PM says we must stand against terror financing, sponsoring

PM Modi said the BRICS countries must stand up “against restrictions and growing protectionism” (ANI)

Narendra Modi G20 Summit: Within hours of reaching Hamburg in Germany for the G20 Summit from his extremely successful trip to Israel in which he ramped up India’s relationship with that country to strategic levels PM Modi in his brief speech in which he talked about a range of issues including defence and terror said, “We must stand against the terror financing and sponsoring”. Also, despite the rhetoric from the Chinese authorities, PM Modi had only warm words for President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi promised his full cooperation in BRICS. PM Modi said the BRICS countries must stand up “against restrictions and growing protectionism” while adding that movement of skilled labour is very important for the growth of world economy. On climate change, PM said the countries should follow the Paris agreement.