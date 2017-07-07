Narendra Modi G20 Summit 2017: PM in Germany, on agenda BRICS meet, terror, climate, growth and trade, migration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Hamburg on Thursday to meet the world leaders during the summit. (Image: Twitter)

The stage is set for the 12 edition of the G20 Summit 2017 which will take place in German city of Hamburg this year. It will be held on July 7-8. After completing a historic visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Hamburg on Thursday to meet the world leaders during the summit. During the event PM Modi is expected to hold talks with leaders of BRICS, and South Africa on June 7 along with other key leaders of the world. However, looking at the ongoing strain with neighbouring China over the Sikkim standoff issue, there will likely be no bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. While no meeting was scheduled according to India, Chinese officials yesterday said that a meet between both cannot happen due to the prevailing ‘atmosphere’. The leaders, nonetheless, will be in the same room as part of a smaller session. The BRICS summit this year might also witnesses massive protests as it is being claimed that the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the G20 Summit 2017:

11:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th edition of the G20 Summit 2017. Soon after his arrival, PM Modi met Hamburg’s deputy mayor Katharina Fegebank.

11: 30 am: As many as 13,000 protesters joined the main march in Hamburg agaist the G20 summit. These included around 1,000 black-clad anarchists, police said. Up to 20,000 police officers from across Germany are on hand, reported Reuters.