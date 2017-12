If the Prime Minister decides to go, he will address a plenary session on January 23 which will be attended by the world’s business elite. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian PM in 20 years to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos next year. It was in 1997 when the then Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had attended the event. The annual meeting in Davos is a five-day long event which will begin on January 22, 2018. When Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had attended the regional summit of the World Economic Forum in China in 2007.

Indians are likely to dominate the WEF which will be held in Davos next year. More than 100 Indian CEOs along with the hot shots of Indian business diaspora, like Mukesh Ambani, Chanda Kochhar and Uday Kotak is expected to show up. Bollywood biggies are also expected to be present at the forum. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and film director Karan Johar are to name a few. As far as the list of Indian ministers is concerned, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are some of the big names that are likely to attend the annual event.

If the Prime Minister decides to go, he will address a plenary session on January 23 which will be attended by the world’s business elite. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek are also expected to be present. Other big names from India and abroad include former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

Davos is a small town located in Swiss Alps, within the canton of Graubünden. Davos is a popular ski resort that has a conference center which hosts the annual World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum is a Swiss non-profit foundation, based in Cologny, Geneva.

The agenda for the meeting in 2018 is said to explore the root causes of, and pragmatic solutions for, the manifold political, economic and social fractures facing global society today. WEF’s Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said, “Creating a shared future in a fractured world requires addressing issues on the global agenda in a holistic, interconnected and future-oriented way”.

Indian social entrepreneur and activist Chetna Sinha will also be a part of the forum. She will be among the seven all-women co-chairs for the event. This happens to be the first time in five-decade when WEF’s Davos Annual Meeting would have all women co-chairs.