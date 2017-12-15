Narendra Modi fights against negativity in style after running vitriolic poll campaign in Gujarat: here’s how

PM Modi asks countrymen to join the ”Positive India” campaign (Source: PTI)

Days after running an aggressive election campaign in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a social media campaign to give a “positive start” to 2018. The prime minister has asked people to share five positive moments of their lives in 2017 with #PositiveIndia on Narendra Modi App or myGov.in. In his Mann Ki Baat radio address on 26 November 2017, PM Modi had said, “At the end of every year we recall events of the year gone by. Let us begin 2018 with a message of positivity. I urge you to compile about 5 positive things from this year & share with me. With #PositiveIndia, share your positive moments from 2017. This will inspire others.”

“Together, let us bring in the new year 2018 by spreading the message of positivity, gratitude, and happiness. Share 5 positive experiences from the year 2017 in the form of short stories, videos or photos, which will inspire other fellow-citizens! Let us welcome the new year with #PositiveIndia!.”

Reactions have been pouring on the social media since Modi has kicked off the ”Positive India” campaign. The campaign is also being linked with his concept of ”New India”.

I am from village of Bihar till last year there was electricity not more than 4-5 hrs but under

DinDyal Gram Jyoti Yojna villagers getting 24 hrs electricity

Another #PositiveIndia moment my village is connecting to nearest city with PCC road under Pradhanamntri Gram Sadak Yojna — ✍Prakash✍ (@prakashSriv) December 15, 2017

मंत्री और अधिकारियों की गाड़ी से लाल बत्ता हट गई है। ये एक ऐसा सकारात्मक बदलाव है जो पूरे देश में सराहा जा रहा है। यही है हमारा पॉजिटिव इंडिया #PositiveIndia — Sagrika Rajpoot (@sagrikaofficial) December 15, 2017

PM Modi has expressed his delight over the overwhelming reponse received by the “Positive India” campaign. He shared a video on Twitter saying, “Delighted to see several people share their positive memories of 2017! Keep sharing and spreading positivity for #PositiveIndia.”

Delighted to see several people share their positive memories of 2017! Keep sharing and spreading positivity for #PositiveIndia. pic.twitter.com/QZUjGBrbKX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2017

During the election campaign in Gujarat, PM Modi had launched blistering attacks on the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying that the crisis surrounding India’s banking sector was the biggest liability that the BJP government had inherited from the UPA government’s “economists”. Modi had also alleged that Congress is conspiring with Pakistan to foist its candidate in Gujarat saying Manmohan Singh and Mani Shankar Aiyar are conspiring with Pakistani officials to influence an election in India.

It will be interesting to see if India starts the new year on a positive note, with Prime Minister Modi himself spearheading the ‘Positive India’ campaign.