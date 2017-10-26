Narendra Modi failed to understand most basic concept of Indian economy, says Rahul Gandhi on Demonetisation

Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision as the party prepares to observe November 8, the day when note ban was announced last year, as a ‘Black Day’. Terming demonetisation as a ‘Modi-made disaster’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister failed to understand the most “basic concept” of the Indian Economy. Addressing a gathering at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gandhi defined the “most basic concept” of Indian economy as “all cash is not black (money) and all black is not cash”.

The historic demonetisation decision was announced by Modi last year in a bid to wipe out black money and fake currency in circulation and also attack corruption. At one stroke, the demonetisation decision had made around 86% of high-value notes of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in circulation invalid.

The Congress holds that demonetisation move was a complete failure.

Rahul, who is expected to be appointed as the Congress president soon, claimed people have lost faith in the Modi government. “This government believes all citizens are thieves.”

Rahul also lashed out at Modi for introducing the GST regime. He said PM Modi has “unleashed a tsunami of tax terrorism”. “He (Modi) has a big chest but a small heart,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader, who is working hard to design his party’s comeback in Gujarat after 22 years, claimed Modi government is creating a “massive army of unemployed youth” which could be “toxic” for the country.

“India is creating 450 jobs every day, whereas China is creating 1700. How are we going to create jobs, that is the central question before the country today,” Rahul said.

Rahul also commented on the Taj Mahal controversy, saying, ” the world is laughing at us as we debate if the Taj Mahal was made by Indians.”

