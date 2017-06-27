Narendra Modi-Donald Trump ties could be catastrophic, warns Chinese media

Modi-Trump meet: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Modi-Trump meet: Chinese media has warned India to be vigilant against a “trap” being laid by the US. As India PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on Tuesday, China’s state-run Global Times claimed India may end up as a “pawn” at the hands of the US. Commenting on a recent policy paper titled “Transforming India from a balancing to leading power” by The Atlantic Council, a top US thinktank, which described India as a “key piece in the jigsaw” for the US, Global Times said, “Indians might feel a sense of pride as the strategic importance of their country in counterbalancing China was hyped by US think tanks and media outlets. However, being a “key piece in the jigsaw for the US” is nothing to be proud of. Instead, it is more likely a trap that deserves India’s vigilance.”

The Chinese daily claimed that the US’ “pursuit of closer ties with New Delhi is mainly driven by its strategic need to utilize India as a tool to counterbalance China.” It also questioned if New Delhi will practically gain anything by getting close to the US. Citing the example of former US President Barack Obama, who promised to support India’s bid for UN Security Council seat but did not put it to practical action, the daily asked, “Will Trump take substantial steps to facilitate India’s UNSC bid? It’s hard to tell. Will Trump put more pressure on Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorist groups? The answer is very likely to be negative.”

The article further said that both India and US share anxieties about China’s rise and hence, the US has “cozied up to India.” But it is not in the interest of New Delhi to “assume a role as an outpost country in the US’ strategy to contain China.” For India is not a US ally like Japan, it claimed.

Global Times even warned that growing India-US ties may lead to “catastrophic results”. “To assume a role as an outpost country in the US’ strategy to contain China is not in line with India’s interests. It could even lead to catastrophic results,” is said.

“If India regresses from its non-alignment stance and becomes a pawn for the US in countering China, it will be caught up in a strategic dilemma and new geopolitical frictions will be triggered in South Asia, it said.

The Chinese daily further said that from 1950s to the beginning of the 1960s, both the Soviet Union and the US had tried to play the India card against check China, but the result was not what they expected. “India isn’t able to balance China, which has been proved by history. New Delhi should avoid being roped into a geopolitical trap. Despite its anxieties over China’s rise, maintaining a stable relationship with China is of more importance to its security and development.”

On Tuesday, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge

and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden.