Narendra Modi Donald Trump meeting: PM issues joint statement with US President, vow to fight terrorism

PM Modi and US President Trump vows to fight terrorism. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the menace, during their joint statement at the White House. The fight against terrorism is our main priority, Modi said after talks with the US president. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fight against terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation,” he said at the Rose Garden lawns. Trump said both nations are “determined” to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. “The security partnership between the US and India is incredibly important.

Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said.