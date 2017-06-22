Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet: US may slap terror tag on one more group during PM visit

Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump for the first time in Washington. The high profile meeting is likely to yield a major success for India’s counter-terrorism effort as America may designate at least one more terrorist group.

Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump for the first time in Washington. The high profile meeting is likely to yield a major success for India’s counter-terrorism effort as America may designate at least one more terrorist group. If the step is taken then it will be mentioned in a joint statement, according to Indian Express report. In his first visit to America after US Presidential elections, PM Modi will discuss an array of issues with President Trump during their meet scheduled to take place on June 26, according to reports. The White House had expressed hope that the meeting between leaders of the world’s two largest democracies would set forth a vision to expand the bilateral relationship in an ambitious way.

It has been learned that New Delhi and Washington have been coordinating their drafts before the final statement is prepared, according to IE report. Foreign secretary S Jaishankar would leave for Washington, as per the report. It was not clear whether it will be terrorist group or individual who have posed threats to India and the US, the report says. The joint statement is likely to send a strong message to terror groups and strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups like al-Qaeda, IS, Jaish-e Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba, D Company and their affiliates.

Ahead of the crucial visit, US Defence Secretary James Mattis had made it clear that his country recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region. The US is exploring new ways to address new challenges as well from maritime security to the growing threat posed by the spread of terrorism in Southeast Asia, Mattis had said.

Apart from counter-terrorism, PM Modi may voice India’s concerns over possible changes in H1B visa rules, according to PTI report. “Prime Minister will hold official talks with President Trump on June 26. Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India and the US,” the external affairs ministry said.

PM Modi’s visit also comes in the backdrop of Trump announcing withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate deal and saying India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries. India then strongly rejected Trump’s views asserting that it had signed the Paris agreement not under duress or for lure of money but due to its commitment to protect environment.