PM Narendra Modi does yoga at Mussoorie IAS academy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday did yoga with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and IAS probationers here. Earlier, the Prime Minister took a morning walk around the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy campus. The yoga session was held at the Director’s lounge. Officials told IANS that Modi, staying at the Kalindi Guest House, took a one kilometre round on foot from there in the campus.

On the first day of his visit on Thursday, the Prime Minister had interacted with 369 trainee IAS officials who would soon be joining the service. The interaction was conducted in small groups, an official told IANS. Later in the day, Modi will visit the Happy Valley gallery and lay the foundations stone of a hostel building as well as a 200-metre multi-function synthetic athletic track.