Narendra Modi does ‘Coffee Pe Charcha’, poses for selfies with common people in Shimla; see cool pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Coffee House in Shimla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Shimla today to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed BJP government in Himachal Pradesh led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. While returning from the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla, PM Modi stopped his cavalcade to have a cup of coffee at the iconic Indian Coffee House at Mall Road in Shimla. In a tweet, PM Modi shared pic showing him sipping a cup of coffee at the Indian Coffee House. He also shared that he often used to visit the Coffee House while he used to be in Shimla for party work.

The Prime Minister seems to be a big fan of the coffee served at the shop as he remembers the taste of it. In the tweet, PM mentioned, “The coffee tastes as good as it did two decades ago.”

During the recently held assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Youth Congress had triggered a row by attacking PM Modi’s humble beginnings by raking up his tea selling past. A tweet by official handle Of Indian Youth Congress’ online magazine ‘Yuva Desh’ had brought back memories of the party’s ‘Chaiwala’ taunt against PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

After the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence over the new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. He expects the government would work tirelessly for the people. PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his council of ministers. He wrote, “Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence.”

The BJP has won 44 out of 68 seats in the state assembly and after the shocking defeat of BJP chief minister face Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur, the race was open for the top post. Jai Ram Thakur was elected as the leader finally.