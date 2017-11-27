This ’69 per cent’ theory by Arun Shourie can topple Narendra Modi, BJP in 2019 General Elections; know how

Arun Shourie has got a plan, which according to him, is capable of stopping the Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut in 2019. (PTI)

Even as PM Narendra Modi looks invincible, various political analysts and leaders are coming up with their own strategies to plan a challenge for BJP in 2019 General Elections. In the same league, former BJP leader Arun Shourie has got a plan, which according to him, is capable of stopping the Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut in 2019. Shourie’s idea can be termed as ‘plan 69 per cent’, which he spoke about last week during a book release event in the national capital.

Speaking during the launch on ‘India Social’, the book by Aam Aadmi Party’s social media strategist Ankit Lal, on Friday last, Shourie, a noted economist, pointed out that in 2014 only 31 per cent voters have opted for BJP. This means that as many as 69 per cent didn’t vote for the saffron party. The former Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, who is not a part of the Modi government, said if all opposition parties come together, the ruling BJP at the Centre will bite the dust in 2019.

If at all, the rest of political parties think situation has gone out of control and defeat of BJP is necessary for India, he said, they should come together and field a joint candidate from each constituency. “If you really believe the country is in peril because of the way things are happening… then you must get together. The first point should be that there will only be one candidate against a BJP candidate in each constituency… against people who we all believe are taking the country into a very dangerous zone,” Shourie said. The former minister also said that he can prepare a common minimum programme for such an initiative against BJP within 10-15 minutes.

Joined by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shourie further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for not delivering on the promises made earlier. “They (the BJP) have not delivered on development and all the indications (are) that they don’t have the attention span to work diligently on economic reforms. Reforming the economy is a matter which is a marathon, and these people don’t have the attention for that marathon,” said Shourie.

Shourie also slammed BJP government for Aadhaar implementation. He said that Aadhaar is being linked to everything and chances of siphoning out money from bank accounts have gone up. He termed the practice as lunacy.

On social media, Shourie said, “Social media is being manipulated by political parties… BJP people are doing this by abusing people. Second, it is being used for creating these ephemeral waves which can affect perceptions and policies, and they’re also becoming instruments of abuse and intimidation.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also came out with his own theory on 2019 elections. He said that the next general election will be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India. The Delhi CM said discontent and anger is rising among the public. Slamming BJP for GST and demonetisation, Kejriwal said that people have started standing up. “The next election will be fought by the people. I don’t know how much leaders or political parties will matter in elections, but the next election will be Mr Modi versus the people of India. The people will defeat him,” Kejriwal said.