Narendra Modi cow vigilantism remark: Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter, says too little, too late

Narendra Modi cow vigilantism remark: Rahul Gandhi said that it is too little, too late in coming. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that no one has a right to take the law in their own hands and invoking Mahatma Gandhi to indicate cow vigilantism is wrong, may have impressed many, but Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is not one of them. The Congress scion has called PM’s take on cow vigilantism as not being timely enough to stop the earlier violence. Within hours of the speech PM Modi gave at Sabarmati Ashram during his visit to Gujarat, where he even said that the current situation is painful, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to target it. On his official Twitter account, Rahul said that it is too little, too late in coming. He further posted that words mean nothing when actions out do them.

PM Narendra Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram on Thursday to participate in its centenary celebrations and celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a guru to Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion, PM said that killing of people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable. His remarks came amid protests against the attacks by cow vigilantes. “Killing people in the name of ‘gau bhakti’ is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve”, said the PM while addressing the gathering at the event.

Too little too late. Words mean nothing when actions out do them pic.twitter.com/TQHagHAc4C — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, it was not only Rahul Gandhi, but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who also attacked the PM. He termed PM’s words as “mere lip service”. As per a PTI report, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said this is not the first time, PM Modi has spoken on the issue. According to him, it is the second time Narendra Modi has spoken on the issue but it did not have any effect at all on Gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes).

The remarks of PM Modi also received positive reactions by many including Anand Mahindra, the chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group. The business tycoon soon retweeted Modi’s remark on his Twitter account and said “Bravo @PMOIndia ! A loud & clear message that all of us need to amplify…” while lauding it.