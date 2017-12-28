Narendra Modi convoy takes wrong turn; after Yogi Adityanath asks for report, 2 Noida cops suspended

Two Noida cops suspended for mis-leading PM Modi’s convoy

Taking a wrong turn can sometimes turn your life in the wrong direction. Something of this sort happened with two Noida cops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was led to the wrong route which caused a security breach and this has fallen heavily on two Noida policemen. During PM’s visit to the city on Christmas for the launch of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal, who were responsible for steering PM Modi’s convoy, took a wrong turn. Consequently, the prime minister’s cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage. The cavalcade slowed down there and remained on the expressway for 200 metres before it turned back into its original route. An IPS officer and two DSPs were also attached to the movement of PM’s convoy. A probe into their role has been initiated as well. Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the VIP movement.

The security lapse happened between 2.35pm and 3 pm on December 25 afternoon when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was en route to the Botanical Garden helipad from the Amity University campus, where he delivered an address to mark the launch of metro’s Magenta line between Noida and south Delhi. As a result, the PM reached the helipad 10 minutes after he was supposed to. Noida SSP Love Kumar has launched a departmental inquiry into the matter. While Singh is posted at Dadri police station and Jaipal is attached to the police lines in Greater Noida.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought an explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action. Notably, several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit.