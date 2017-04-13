Narendra Modi congratulates BJP workers for victory in assembly bypolls

Out of the nine assembly by-polls held in the five states, the BJP has registered victory at four places including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. (Reuters)

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in the assembly bypolls as ‘impressive’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people for their constant support, blessings and unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance. “Impressive performance by @BJP4India and NDA in the by-polls in different parts of the country. Congratulations to Karyakartas. I thank the people for the constant support, blessings & unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Out of the nine assembly by-polls held in the five states, the BJP has registered victory at four places including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

As per latest trends, the saffron party is leading in Rajasthan as well.

BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa secured Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Assembly seat by garnering a total of 40,602 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela by over 14,000 votes.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won the Bhoranj Assembly constituency by a margin of 8,290 votes. BJP’s Anil Dhiman defeated his nearest rival Parmila Devi of the Congress.

You May Also Want To Watch:

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidate Shivnarayan Singh captured the Bandhavgarh Assembly seat by securing over 25,000 votes.

In Assam, BJP’s candidate Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji Assembly by-poll.

However, down south in Karnataka, Congress’ MC Mohan Kumari won the Gundlupet assembly by-poll with a margin of 10,877 votes.

In Jharkhand, Simon Marandi of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading from Litipara whereas in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya is leading from Kanthi Dakshin.

Re-polling is also underway in 38 polling stations of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

1.4 percent voter turnout was recorded polling till 12 noon in Budgam where re-polling is taking place at 38 voting stations.