‘Narendra Modi Chowk’ beheading row: BJP leaders counter each other over reason of brutal Darbhanga murder

Three people have been arrested in connection with the beheading of a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga over allegedly naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even as police and BJP leaders were earlier claiming that the murder in broad daylight happened due to a land dispute and not because of naming of the chowk after Modi, two people were detained on Thursday night and another one on Friday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi took to twitter on March 16 and dismissed allegations that the incident took place because Ramchandra Yadav and his family refused to change the name of ‘Narendra Modi chowk’. The Bihar deputy CM asserted that the incident happened due to a land dispute. Modi wrote on twitter, “totally false that murder in Darbhanga because of naming Modi Chowk….case of land dispute, the board was put long back. Murder has nothing to do with the board”.

However, BJP leaders Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai have different things to say about the brutal killing. Both leaders were part of a team of BJP members visiting the victim’s family on Saturday to probe into the incident. After the visit, they insisted the man was killed because he had named a site there after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh and Rai dismissed claims made by their party member Sushil Modi on the previous day. While addressing the media, Rai said, “We have visited many places here and found that public’s words are clear and transparent. All these conflicts have begun due to naming of Modi chowk issue.” He further said the matter has turned serious and the confusion over the cause of the death was due to SP and DSP of Darbhanga. Rai also said the perpetrators will be caught and complaints of all responsible police officials will be submitted to Government.

According to ANI, around 50-60 people had attacked BJP leader Tej Narayan’s father, 70-year-old Ramachandra Yadav, and killed him on late Thursday night. His son Kamlesh Yadav was also injured in the attack and was admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.