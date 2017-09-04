Narendra Modi China visit: PM says GST is India’s best ever economic reform

P Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out as India’s best ever economic reform(Image: IE)

Addressing the BRICS business council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out as India’s best ever economic reform, CNN News 18 reported. Earier, in what can be termed as a diplomatic win for India, the Summit declaration of the BRICS mentioned Pakistan-based terror groups like the LeT and the JeM and asserted that those responsible for committing, organising or supporting terror acts must be held accountable, PTI reported. Modi was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michael Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma in strongly denouncing terror activities of such groups, as they up ante against terror activities and expressed determination to collectively fight the scourge.

Along with Pakistan backed terror groups, the 43-page ‘Xiamen Declaration’ also stressed on the need for immediate cessation of violence in Afghanistan. The declaration expressed “concern” over the security situation in the region and the violence caused by the Taliban, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, ISIS, al-Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hizb ut-Tahrir, PTI reported.

The BRICS leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at the ninth Summit of the grouping. “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable,” the statement said. PTI quoting officials reported that Modi raised the issue of terrorism strongly at the BRICS Summit and was joined by other leaders, who expressed willingness to fight this menace. “For the first time specific listing of terror organisations has been made (in the BRICS declaration),” Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry Preeti Saran told was quoted as saying by PTI.