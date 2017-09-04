Narendra Modi China visit: Here are top 10 BRICS Summit 2017 developments you should be aware of

Narendra Modi China visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in for China for the 9th BRICS summit. (Twitter/MEAIndia)

Narendra Modi China visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in for China for the 9th BRICS summit. The BRICS Summit began in Xiamen city which was all decked up for the high-profile summit on Monday. PM Modi was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Center. The summit kicked off with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Here are the top ten developments of the BRICS Summit 2017:

1) Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen and both the leaders exchanged a warm handshake. Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this port city of China and was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

#WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/LROnlBf2xY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

2) PM Narendra Modi attended the BRICS plenary session, opening ceremony of BRICS Cultural Festival in Xiamen. In his statement PM started by thanking President Xi for warm reception and excellent organisation of the Summit.

3) During his address at the BRICS plenary session, PM said, “Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT.”

4) While appreciating the thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM stated that such inter-mingling will consolidate the links and deepen the understanding between the nations.

5) PM Modi also urged the early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

6) PM emphasised that a strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support SDGs.

7) PM Modi also welcomed the cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

8) PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi tomorrow. He will also hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer in Xiamen.

9) The Summit comes as the first high level gathering in the wake of New Delhi and Beijing deciding on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the Doklam area on August 28 after over a two month standoff between them.

10) PM Modi will be attending the BRICS Summit in China’s Fujian province from September 3-5, 2017.