Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit: From poverty to gender equality, here is what PM said at his Plenary Session speech

Narendra Modi at BRICS Plenary Session. (Image: MEA/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Plenary Session of the BRICS summit. Starting his speech with special thanks to the Chinese President Xi Jinping for a warm reception and excellent organisation of the Summit, PM Modi said, “BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contributes stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty.” Soon after his arrival PM Modi was also greeted by a group of Indians living in China at the hotel. Further in his speech, the prime minister spoke about various trade segments. “Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT,” he said.

Appreciating the thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi stated that such inter-mingling will consolidate links between the BRICS nations and deepen understanding between the countries. “We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education,” PM Modi added further.

PM Modi also lauded the women empowerment programme initiated by the countries saying that our women’s empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building. Further in his speech, PM Modi also urged early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries. “Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about means to provide sustainable energy for the development of BRICS nations. “Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Renewable energy is particularly important,” he said.

Watch this video:

#WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/LROnlBf2xY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

PM Modi also spoke about the International Solar Alliance and said that BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda. “We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives; scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices,” he added.

PM Modi also stressed on the need to accelerate cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management thereby continuing the Goa dialogue. Concluding his speech, Prime Minister said that a strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs.

During his two-day visit to China, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders.