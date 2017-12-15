Narendra Modi Cabinet meet: From triple talaq to MDR, here are 5 decisions that got the nod

Union Cabinet in a meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a series of key decisions over several vital areas regarding the economy and society too. (Twitter/ANI)

Union Cabinet in a meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a series of key decisions over several vital areas regarding the economy and society too. The Cabinet approved a draft bill to ban triple talaq, set up a medical commission and issuing of a special package for the leather and footwear industry. These were were among the many other decisions taken by the Cabinet. Let’s take a look at the the decisions taken by Modi cabinet on Friday:

Cabinet approves legislation banning instant triple talaq: A draft law seeking to make triple talaq “illegal and void” was today cleared by the cabinet. This paves the way for its introduction in Parliament. The legislation was drafted by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Muslim Women Protection of Rights Bill will allow the victim of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ to approach a magistrate seeking ‘subsistence allowance’ for her and her minor children.

Cabinet clears forming of a medical commission: Medical Council of India (MCI) will be replaced by a national medical commission. Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The MCI will be replaced, and a National Medical Commission bill has been brought. This is to correct the whole medical ecosystem”. The bill will replace the highest statutory body for maintaining uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The bill has four-tier set up for regulation of medical education with a 20-member National Medical Commission governing the structure.

Cabinet approves special package for leather and footwear sector: in the meeting chaired by PM Modi, the cabinet decided to launch a Rs 2,600 crore special package to generate more employment in the leather and footwear industry. The cabinet envisioned that the industry has the capability to generate 3.24 lakh jobs in three years and can assist in formalisation of 2 lakh jobs. The scheme would help in development of the sector, address environmental concerns and would help in job creation and production.

Capital investment subsidy to units in NE: The cabinet approved capital investment subsidy of Rs 264.67 crore to four industrial units in North-East including Sikkim. The units are located in the North Eastern Region (NER) and fall under the Central Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme (CCISS), 2007 of the North East Industrial Investment and Promotion Policy (NEIIPP), 2007. With this move the cabinet is hopeful that existing investors as well as potential investors will be attracted in the region that will boost industrialisation.

Government to reimburse MDR on transactions upto Rs 2000: To promote digital payments the government will bear cost of merchant discount rate on transactions up to Rs 2000 through BHIM UPI, debit cards or Aadhaar-related payment systems. The move to be implemented from January, 2018 for two years will cost the exchequer Rs 2,512 crore.