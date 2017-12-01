Narendra Modi Cabinet approves setting up of National Nutrition Mission; how public benefits, know all about it

The PM Naendra Modi led Union Cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of National Nutrition Mission with a three year budget of Rs 9,046.17 crore starting from 2017-2018. (Twitter/PIB)

The PM Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of National Nutrition Mission with a three year budget of Rs 9,046.17 crore starting from 2017-2018. In a briefing by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Health Minister J P Nadda declared the setting up of the nutrition mission. The National Nutrition Mission will serve as an apex body and will monitor, supervise, fix targets and guide the nutrition-related interventions across ministries. The Mission as a body will strive to reduce the stunting, undernutrition, low birth weight-babies and anemia among girls and women. The three-fold approach set up by NNM to curb malnutrition are – provide nutritious food, check quality of delivery and monitor systems across states and ministries.

The key interventions proposed by the NNM are growth monitoring, efficient service delivery, use of information and communication technology and infant and young child feeding promotion. Ministry of WCD will roll out the Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create mechanism for Real Time Monitoring (RTM) for nutritional growths. Maneka Gandhi during the launch said, “Results of setting up National Nutrition Mission will show up within a year, if we are on the right track.”

The National Nutrition Mission will be rolled out in 315 high-burden districts immediately. 235 districts in 2018-2019 and the rest in 2019-2020. The WCD Ministry emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that every child, pregnant woman and lactating mothers have the nutrition to eliminate malnutrition and stunting. The GoI while setting up the NNM assured that it endeavours to promote every child’s right to nutrition, health and well-being through the NNM program. Health Minister J P Nadda said, “Quantum increase in fund allocation by GoI to address the nutrition needs of Children, Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers and Adolescent Girls.”

The NNM will operate through coordinated effort put by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in association with the Ministry of health and family Welfare and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Minister Nadda further said that ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers will work together as part of the intervention strategies under National Nutrition Mission to address malnutrition issues. The ICT enabled Real Time Monitoring will track growth of children, daily attendance at Anganwadi, delivery of services and immunisation of children.