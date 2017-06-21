Narendra Modi biopic: Akshay Kumar to play the coveted role of PM?

Paresh Rawal who is also a BJP MP from Gujarat won’t play the role as makers seem to have a changed preference now.

Narendra Modi biopic: Undoubtedly, PM Narendra Modi is the most popular politician in the country. He has immense following everywhere – Twitter, Facebook, and much of elsewhere too. Now, when there are talks doing the rounds about making of a biopic on the BJP leader, it becomes even more important about who will essay the coveted role. Earlier, there were reports claiming that Bollywood’s versatile actor Paresh Rawal will play PM Narendra Modi but now a media report has claimed that Paresh Rawal won’t be doing so. Makers of the PM’s biopic now want Akshay Kumar to play PM Modi, according to a report in Miss Kyra.

Paresh Rawal who is also a BJP MP from Gujarat won’t play the role as makers seem to have a changed preference now. Keeping in view the reach and presence that Akshay has, the biopic on PM Narendra Modi will become even more successful and will reach a greater audience, the Miss Kyra report added quoting sources. Also, the report claims that Shatrughan Sinha feels that Akshay is the Mr. Clean of India and his image goes well with the image of a new shining India.

Over the past few years, Akshay Kumar has created a different kind of image for himself because of his message-based and patriotic films like Baby, Special 26, Holiday, Jolly LLB 2 and others. Also, Akshay’s upcoming Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is already making news in the social and political circles as the subject of the film i.e. ‘say no to open defecation’, goes well with the PM Modi’s ambitious project – Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Recently, Akshay Kumar also earned praises for his ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ website initiative for families of soldiers. The portal is an IT based platform, with an objective to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of a braveheart who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty. The amount donated will be credited to the account of ‘Next of Kin’ of the Central Armed Police Force/Central Para Military Force soldiers.