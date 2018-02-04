Narendra Modi Bengaluru rally speech Highlights: From free LPG connections to Bharatmala Pariyojana, top points PM raised today

BJP is looking to unseat the current Chief Minister Siddaramiah led Congress party and it will be fielding PM Modi in a number of rallies across the state as he is its biggest vote catcher. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: With the Karnataka elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Parivartan rally in Bengaluru today that was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also marks the conclusion of the party’s 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra. BJP was expecting at least one lakh people to attend the event. BJP is looking to unseat the current Chief Minister Siddaramiah led Congress party and it will be fielding PM Modi in a number of rallies across the state as he is its biggest vote catcher. PM himself, just ahead of the rally had tweeted, “Today I will address a rally in Bengaluru. I am delighted to have this opportunity to interact with the wonderful people of Karnataka. You can watch the speech live here.” Check out the Narendra Modi Bengaluru rally speech Highlights here:

1. PM Narendra Modi spoke at length during the BJP Parivartan rally in Bengaluru where he addressed a huge crowd. In his initial statement, PM said that the enthusiastic crowd shows that the countdown of Congress exit from Karnataka has already begun. ”Congress is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka. It has caused destruction here and Karnataka doesn’t need a Congress culture,” PM Modi said even as the massive crowd greeted his statement with resounding applause.

2.PM Modi said that there will be a chaos in case Bengaluru does not get electricity for a day. He also talked about the 7 lakh homes in Karnataka and the 4 crore homes across the country where these unfortunate families live in darkness even decades after Independence.

3.PM said that as many as 1.85 crore free LPG connections were provided to homes in Karnataka. He also mentioned that 34 lakh toilets were made under the Swach Bharat Abhiyan. ”Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 1.16 crore accounts were opened in Karnataka, opening doors of banking for the poor and lower middle class,” PM added. Notably, PM also asked, ”I want to ask you if you have seen the correct use and impact of extra money provided by the Centre to the state government?”

4.While addressing the crowd he did not miss out mentioning the recently presented Union Budget. He said the Budget has solved one big problem of Karnataka. With an investment of Rs 17,000 crore, construction work of 160 km long sub-urban railway network will be started, which will help at least 15 lakh commuters of the city daily.

5.The government has set a goal to build more than 9,000 kms long National Highway across the nation this year, PM Modi said. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads is set to be constructed. ”We are taking various measures and steps to make lives of poor living in remote areas much easier, ” he added.

6.PM Narendra Modi had something for the farmers as well. ”Farmers producing fruits and vegetables are our ‘TOP’ priority. ‘TOP’ means ‘Tomato, Onion & Potato’, PM said. He also talked about the Operation green which is set to benefit farmers similar to the Amul model in dairy.