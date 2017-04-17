Narendra Modi becomes first prime minister to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli after Morarji Desai

During his address, the prime minister also took a dig at the Congress and said his government works for the betterment of the public. (ANI)

Narendra Modi’s visit to Silvassa today was a first visit by any prime minister after Morarji Desai visited the Dadra and Nagar Haveli during his tenure between 1977-79. Since then no other prime minister had visited the place apart from Narendra Modi today. While addressing the gathering earlier today in Silvassa, the prime minister said, “35-40 years back Morarji Desai visited Silvassa as Prime Minster. After him I had the good fortune to come here as PM”.

During his address, the prime minister also took a dig at the Congress and said his government works for the betterment of the public. He also added that the government needs to work for the betterment of the poor and tribal community. Assuring the gathering that his government would not allow poor and the middle class to be looted, he said that in less than a year, the Ujjwala beneficiaries have crossed 2 crore and people from the Union territory of Gujarat also got cookers.

You may also like to watch this video

“Yes, as PM I am coming for the first time & it is after years that a PM has come here. But, I have been here many times in the past,” the Prime Minister said. “This nation belongs to each and every Indian. There is no question of discrimination against anyone,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister hinted that that his government may bring in a legal framework in which doctors will have to prescribe generic medicines, which are cheaper than equivalent branded medicines to patients.