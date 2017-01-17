Narendra Modi at ‘Rasina Dialogue’: From Pakistan, terror to China, check out top 10 quotes by PM

He talked about India’s relationship with neighbouring countries, China as well as Pakistan and explained his vision for the region.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the gathering at the inauguration of the second Rasina Dialogue in New Delhi. The ‘Dialogue’ is envisioned as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics. In his speech, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of security and the need for an integrated neighbourhood for the good of all. He talked about India’s relationship with neighbouring countries, China as well as Pakistan and explained his vision for the region. He also sent a clear warning regarding India’s security concerns. Here are teh top 10 quotes of PM Modi at the event on Tuesday:

1. In May 2014, people of India ushered in a new normal. My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my Govt with mandate of change

2. World needs India’s sustained rise as much as India needs the world. Our desire to change the country has an indivisible link with external world

3. The multi-polarity of the world, and an increasingly multi-polar Asia, is a dominant fact today .

4. Security of our citizens is of paramount importance. Self interest alone is not in our culture or behaviour.

5. Our economic & political rise is factor for peace, stability and growth in region and in the world

A thriving well integrated neighbourhood is my dream .

6. I had also travelled to Lahore but India alone cannot walk the path of peace. Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India. Non state actors are significant contributors to the spread of challenges we face .

7. My vision for our neighbourhood led me to invite leaders of all SAARC neighbours including Pakistan for my swearing in.

8. Those in our neighbours who support violence, hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored.

9. In my conversation with President Elect Donald Trump, we agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership. Russia is an abiding friend. President Putin and I have held long conversations.’

10. In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns.