Narendra Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: From ‘Khoon Ka Rishta’ to PIO, 5 key takeaways from PM’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed 14th convention of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, held at Bengaluru. PM spoke vividly on the concerns and contributions of Indians across the world. He also highlighted government’s efforts in safeguarding people of Indian diaspora and announced a new scheme for skill development who wish to work overseas. Here are the key takeaways from PM speech:

1. Hitting out at black money worshippers: “Friends you know we have undertaken a big responsibility in fighting black money and corruption… Black money and corruption have gradually made our polity, economy, society and the country hollow. “It is unfortunate that there are some political worshippers (rajnaitik pujari) of black money who term our actions against it as anti-people,” Modi said at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention here.

2. Hailing Khoon ka Rishta and Bharatiyata: The PM hailed Bharatiyata and Khoon Ka Rishta with the people of Indian origin living across the world. He said that “we don’t see the colour of the passports, but the relations written by blood which matter the most.”

3. Redifinig FDI: “For me, FDI has two definitions — one is ‘Foreign Direct Investment’ and the other is ‘First Develop India’,” he said, asserting that “I can say with full confidence that 21st century belong to India.”

4. Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana and PIO announcement: Referring to the earlier trend of brain drain, he said “we want to change brain drain to brain gain” and added that the government will soon launch a skill development programme ‘Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna’ for the Indian youth seeking employment abroad. Encouraging all PIO Card holders to convert their PIO Cards into OCI Cards, Modi said “we have extended the deadline for PIO card conversions to OCI from 31 December 2016, until June 30, 2017 without any penalty.”

5. Regarding safety of Indian Nationals abroad: The Prime Minister haied MEA Sushma Swaraj’s various measures for welfare and safety of Indians abroad. He mentioned the efforts of government, and assistance provided to the people abroad by Sushma Swaraj’s ministry.