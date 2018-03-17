Narendra Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela: ‘Committed to double farmers income by 2022’, says PM

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers at the Krishi Unnati Mela that began in the national capital on March 16.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers at the Krishi Unnati Mela that began in the national capital on March 16. The objective of the three-day event is to create awareness to farmers about the latest agriculture-related technological developments. Addressing the farmers, PM Modi said that that fairs like these play an important role in formation of ‘New India’. He said that two set of pillars are involved in the ‘New India’ movement. The first one are the farmers who are providing food to the nation and the other are the scientists who are developing new technology. Praising Meghalaya’s progress among the states, PM Modi mentioned that Meghalaya has been awarded separately. “The state of the cohort, the small area, has shown a great job. Farmers in Meghalaya have broken a five-year record of yields during the year 2015-16,” said PM Modi.

“We should not forget what was the state of grain production in the country after attaining independence. Our “annadata” has brought us out of the crisis. The country today has a record grain production, record dal, fruit, vegetables and milk production,” PM Modi added. He said that it has also been urged by the state governments to implement several Model Act associated with the farmer’s interest. These laws will empower farmers to work after being implemented in the states. “We are committed to double farmers income by 2022. We are trying that our farmers should have no worries regarding financial assistance for their farms,” said Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted about attending the Krishi Unnati Mela. “In a short while, I will be joining the Krishi Unnati Mela. It is always a delight to interact with India’s hardworking farmers, whose contribution towards the country’s growth is unparalleled,” he tweeted.

Apart from having a conversation with farmers, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and unveiled a portal on organic farming. He also conferred Krishi Karman Award and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Krishi Vigyan protsahan awards to progressive farmers in the country and lauded their efforts. The Krishi Mela this year is a significant one owing to the interests of farmers and those involved in allied sectors. More than 900 stalls have been set up at the Krishi Unnati Mela. The theme of the fair is doubling farmer’s income by 2022. ‘Krishi Unnati Mela” is aimed at creating awareness about the latest technological developments in the agriculture and allied sectors among farmers. The major attractions of the fair are the theme pavilions on doubling farmers income, live demonstrations on micro-irrigation, wastewater utilization, animal husbandry and fisheries. Pavilions on seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides will also be set up at the fair.