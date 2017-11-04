Narendra Modi at India Business Forum: PM sees a well-deserved mood of celebration, here is why

(Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, on Saturday, attended the ‘India’s Business Reforms’ event in New Delhi started his speech talking about the leap that the country has made in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index released by the World Bank. He said, “I sense a well-deserved mood of celebration here, World Bank has recognised stupendous work done by us towards ease of doing business,” at the very beginning of his address. He further said that India’s ease of doing business ranking will further improve next year when the impact of GST, the biggest indirect tax reform, is taken into account. PM Modi, in his address, said that his ‘only mission is to bring change in the country and to its 1.25 billion people.’ Speaking at the event held at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, Modi said, “Ease of doing business also leads to ease of life.” Modi further said that the government has abolished ‘1,200 archaic laws’ that complicated the ease of doing business in India.