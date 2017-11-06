Narendra Modi at Dina Thanthi event: What Modi had to say to media in recent weeks

Earlier, the prime minister had issued lessons to the journalist at ‘Diwali Mangal Milan’ at BJP headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that editorial freedom should not be a liberty to be “factually incorrect”. Modi also suggested a number of measures media should take to “maintain its credibility”. Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of leading Tamil daily ‘Dina Thanthi’, Modi said that editorial freedom should be used in public interest and appealed to the media to focus more on the “success stories” of the people and not just politicians. However, this was not the first time Modi laid out suggestions for media. Earlier, the prime minister had issued lessons to the journalist at ‘Diwali Mangal Milan’ at BJP headquarters. Here’s a look at what PM Narendra Modi has suggested media so far.

‘Dina Thanthi’ event:

– “Editorial freedom must be used wisely in public interest. The freedom to write and to decide what is to be written does not include the freedom to be less than accurate or factually incorrect”

– “Even though the media may be owned by private individuals, it serves a public purpose. As scholars say, it is an instrument to bring reform through peace and not by force”

– Technology has brought about a “great change” in the media, the prime minister said, “Today, our media forms entire range from that village blackboard to online bulletin boards.”

-“The media must make an extra effort to maintain credibility. Healthy competition among credible media platforms is also good for the health of our democracy”

– “We have seen this process of introspection happen on some occasions… such as the analysis of reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Perhaps it should happen more often.” (PM said he believed that reform in the media can only come through introspection.)

– “In this endeavour, every citizen with a mobile phone is your ally. Citizen reporting can be an important tool in the sharing and dissemination of success stories of individuals”.

At Diwali Mangal Milan

PM Modi recently addressed a number of noted journalists on the occasion of Diwali. Here too, he had said a number of things abourt media and its functioning.

On media-political relationship: “There are hopes from the both sides. There are complaints from the both sides. But I think it is our professional hazard. We have to find a middle path to move forward, smilingly”.

On media’s expansion with time: “There were only a few in your fraternity. And the circle has become so big and media itself has so evolved in so many ways… It has posed us a challenge in maintaining contact and maintain openness. There is no problem with intentions, the problem is practical.”

On media’s positive role in democracy: “The nation has seen the positive role played by the media in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a success.”

At Ramnath Goenka Award Excellence in journalism

– Highlighting the importance of fearlessness in media: “The colonial rulers were scared of those who wrote and expressed themselves through the papers.”

– Emergency era: “There were few in the media who challenged the Emergency and this was led by Ramnath Ji and the Indian Express.”

– Risk of technology: “Technology poses a challenge to the media. News that could earlier be disseminated in 24 hours now happens in 24 seconds.” ‘