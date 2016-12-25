Narendra Modi acknowledges people’s demonetisation pain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was also “feeling the pain” demonetisation has caused to people across the country but defended the move to curb corruption and black money in India. (Reuters)

“People are going through pain, hardship. Who won’t feel the pain? I am also feeling the pain as much as people are,” Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”.

He said he had received three kinds of suggestions from the people over the November 8 decision to spike 86 per cent of the total currency in circulation in the country.

“Some people have written about the problems, inconvenience citizens were facing. In the second category, people have stressed on the good work, (which is) in the interest of the nation. They also spoke about irregularities in some parts and how new ways of corruption are being devised.”

“In the third category, people have supported (the demonetisation move). In addition, they have asked to continue the war against black money, corruption. They have asked for stricter steps to weed out corruption, black money.”